Ohio State moves up 4 spots in CFB Playoff rankings
1. Alabama 10-0
2. Clemson 9-1
3. Miami 9-0
4. Oklahoma 9-1
5. Wisconsin 10-0
6. Auburn 8-2
7. Georgia 9-1
8. Notre Dame 8-2
9. Ohio State 8-2
10. Penn State 8-2
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-