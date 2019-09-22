WATCH: Wild score 4 goals in preseason win over Avs
Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello scored to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche.
