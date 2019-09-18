WATCH: Twins rally for three runs in 12th inning to walk off White Sox
Marwin Gonzalez tied things up with a two-run single and Ronald Torreyes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to secure a 9-8 win for Minnesota.
