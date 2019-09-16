What’s Cool @ Target Field: The NDSU Game
The Minnesota Twins’ ballpark is one of the best in baseball, but it can also transform into a gridiron! On Aug. 31, NDSU football kicked off its season at 1 Twins Way. (Presented by Elk Mechanical.)
