Digital Extra: Twins pitcher Trevor May’s go-to karaoke song might surprise you
Video Details
Trevor May, Mitch Garver and Tyler Duffey of the Minnesota Twins on their go-to karaoke songs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618