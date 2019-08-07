Twins’ Baldelli on Perez’s outing, another triple play and more after 11-7 loss
Video Details
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli breaks down Martin Perez's start and more after an 11-7 loss to Atlanta.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618