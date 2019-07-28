Behind the scenes: Twins weight room with Taylor Rogers
Video Details
How does pitcher Taylor Rogers keep himself strong and sharp over the course of a season? We go inside the Twins weight room to find out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618