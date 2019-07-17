Twins Final Pitch: Refocusing after a tough series
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- AL West
- FOX Sports North
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- NL
- NL East
- Oakland Athletics
-
On today's Twins Final Pitch, Glen Perkins says the Minnesota Twins need to refocus quickly with the Oakland A's and New York Yankees up next.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618