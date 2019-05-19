Encarnacion’s 13th homer of the year helps Seattle pull away from Minnesota
Video Details
Edwin Encarnacion belts his 13th home run of the season in a 7-3 win over Minnesota.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618