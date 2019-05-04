WATCH: Garver, Cron and Cruz go yard as Twins win 7-3 in New York
Mitch Garver, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz all hit homers in the Minnesota Twins' 7-3 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.
