Digital Extra: Wild’s Matt Dumba helps fund trip for youth hockey player
12-year-old hockey player Kalei Forga was picked to play in the World Selects Invitational in Europe this spring, but the trip had a hefty price tag. That’s when Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba stepped in.
