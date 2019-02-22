WATCH: Wild halt drought, score four goals to beat Rangers
Video Details
Mikael Granlund, Jared Spurgeon, Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway found the net in Minnesota's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618