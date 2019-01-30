Spotlight: Wolves rookie Josh Okogie
How did a kid from a soccer family make it to the NBA? Before his rookie season started, we sat down with the Timberwolves' Josh Okogie to learn more about his family, his commitment to defense and his career so far.
