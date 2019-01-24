Digital Extra: Wolves’ Derrick Rose a fan favorite in All-Star vote
Video Details
The Timberwolves' Derrick Rose could be an All-Star in 2019. He has more than 2.7 million votes, second in the Western Conference backcourt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618