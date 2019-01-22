WATCH: Wild’s Coyle scores game-winner in Vegas
Video Details
Charlie Coyle scored his second game-winning goal of the season with 5:31 remaining to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2
