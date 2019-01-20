WATCH: Wild’s Greenway, Parise score on Hockey Day Minnesota 2019
Video Details
Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise lit the lamp, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over Columbus to wrap up Hockey Day Minnesota 2019.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618