HDM 2019: Back to Baudette Bay – The first Hockey Day Minnesota
Video Details
Learn more about the origins of Hockey Day Minnesota with a trip back to Baudette Bay! We caught up with some of the organizers and players who made that first game happen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618