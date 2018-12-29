Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows 71 first half points in loss to Atlanta
Video Details
- America East
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlantic 10
- CBK
- East
- East
- FOX Sports North
- Hartford Hawks
- MAAC
- Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- MEAC
- MEAC
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Monmouth Hawks
- Monmouth Hawks
- NBA
- Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Southeast
-
The Timberwolves dug themselves a hole, giving up 71 first half points before falling in OT to the Hawks
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618