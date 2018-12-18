Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota controlled tempo vs. Kings
The key to tonight's Minnesota Timberwolves win? On tonight's Wolves Fastbreak, Quincy Lewis says they controlled the tempo during a 132-105 win over the Sacramento Kings.
