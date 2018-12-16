Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota to seek revenge against red-hot Kings
Video Details
After a tough road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves will return home to host the red-hot Sacramento Kings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618