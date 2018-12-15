Syracuse’s Tyus Battle drops 23 points in loss to Old Dominion
- ACC
- ACC
- CBK
- Conference USA
- Conference USA
- FOX Sports North
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Syracuse Orange
- Syracuse Orange
- Tyus Battle
-
Syracuse's Tyus Battle drops 23 points in loss to Old Dominion. The Monarchs put up 45 points in the 2nd half to win 68-62.
