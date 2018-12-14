Wild Breakaway: Dubnyk keeps Minnesota in it early
Video Details
The offense got it going eventually, but on tonight's Wild Breakaway, Ryan Carter says Devan Dubnyk kept the Minnesota Wild in it early against the Florida Panthers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618