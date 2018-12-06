Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota fights back, closes out Charlotte
Video Details
- Big Ten
- CBK
- FOX Sports North
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- Northwest
- West
-
Quincy Lewis was impressed how the Timberwolves were able to close out Wednesday’s win over Charlotte.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618