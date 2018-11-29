Wild Digital Extra: Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio
Video Details
Go inside the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota's Masonic Children's Hospital, where Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and his wife Carly are giving kids a place to be kids.
