Spotlight: Karl-Anthony Towns
Video Details
Get to know Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who says his father had a huge influence on his basketball career, even when he briefly decided to give up the sport for baseball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618