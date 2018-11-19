Purple Heart recipient Jon Albert travels with Wild to Chicago
Video Details
Purple Heart recipient Jon Albert and his wife flew with the Minnesota Wild to Chicago, dining with the team and staying in their hotel, before attending a game against the Blackhawks.
