WATCH: Wild’s Dumba rockets a one-time shot past Vancouver’s Bachman
Video Details
After scoring one of the Wild's six goals against Vancouver, Matt Dumba ranks second in goals scored by NHL defenseman with seven this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618