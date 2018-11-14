Wild Breakaway: Minnesota looks to bounce back vs. Canucks
On tonight's Wild Breakaway, Mike Greenlay says great teams don't lose back-to-back games in regulation, and expects the Minnesota Wild to bounce back against Vancouver.
