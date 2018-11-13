Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, starters shine vs. Nets
Video Details
On tonight's Wolves Fastbreak, Kevin Lynch praised Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves' starters for their performance against the Nets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618