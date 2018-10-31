Tom’s Top 10 | Wolves all-time moments – Taylor buys the team
Video Details
After nearly 30 years covering the Minnesota Timberwolves, FOX Sports North's Tom Hanneman looks back on one of the biggest moments in the team's history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices