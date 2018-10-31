On Ice Instructional: The ‘Bird Step Turn’ with Wild’s Zucker
Video Details
Take notes, hockey students! Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker takes us through one of his best moves -- the “bird step turn.”
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices