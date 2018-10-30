WATCH: Wild’s Greenway, Suter score vs. Vancouver
Video Details
Jordan Greenway scored his first career regular-season goal against Vancouver while Ryan Suter added a goal in the second.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices