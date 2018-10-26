Wild Breakaway: Ryan Suter skates in 1,000th career game
Video Details
Audra Martin says tonight was a celebration of Ryan Suter's 1,000th game, but it was also a game of firsts for a pair of goalscorers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices