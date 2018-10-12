Wild’s Suter scores shorthanded, Zucker buries game-winner in OT
Video Details
Ryan Suter scored a shorthanded goal to tie it up with 23 seconds left in regulation before Jason Zucker won it in overtime.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices