ANNOUNCER 1: Coyle forced to the outside by Holden. Back to Dumba. He scores!

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Dumba started the rush right up the middle. And it didn't appear like this was much of a screen. But it did elude Fleury somehow. Watch it come through right here. And yeah, maybe one of his own players kind of stepped in front of him at the last second. But Dumba just chops it in and waits for the puck to come back. And a good heads-up play there by Coyle. Rings it off the bell there to get the puck in the net. And had a little bit of help with a--