ANNOUNCER 1: Brodin fires it in for the Wild. Girard deflects, but not enough to get it out of the zone. Niederreiter to Parise. And then Koivu who deflects to the cor-- Up front! Parise scores!

ANNOUNCER 2: The Wild have had the puck quite a bit in this first period already. In that line, they controlled the play. Even when it was jettisoned to the neutral zone, they went and got it, came back in, and a little bit of puck's being bounced around.

But just a quick, no-look heads up play there, right to the front of the net. What a beautiful pass as Zach Parise knows where to go. And Mikko Koivu just no-looks it to him.

That is tremendous. That's knowing your linemates. That's knowing your teammates. And Zach Parise goes to where he's scored so many goals before. And boy, he put that one upstairs in a hurry.