TOM HANNEMAN: With Jim Laudner, Tom Hanneman back on a "Twins Final Pitch." What an afternoon at Target Field. The Twins, a 5-4 win over the White Sox-- six straight wins to close the season. But that was not the story, certainly not the headline. Joe Mauer was. His future in doubt yet. But if he's played his final game, Joe Mauer left it all on the table today.

- There was quite a mark that he left today. Joe Mauer, obviously, with the season just finishing today, that Joe Mauer wants to take some time to sit down and to get this season behind him, let his emotions settle a little bit, let the feelings from this past season kind of settle a little bit, have a conversation with those in his family that are involved and are so important to him, and decide then what's going to be best for him to move forward.

The emotions are a little bit too raw today for Joe to make any type of determination about what he wants to do in the future. So we'll let him-- give him his space. We're not going to speculate on anything other than, at this moment in time, to say, thank you for today, and thank you for a great career.

We hope it continues-- selfishly, I hope it continues. But the reality is is that there's really nothing more that we can do other than to say thank you, Joe.

- Let's look at the final numbers in this game as the White Sox fall. 100th loss of the season-- just the fourth time in their long history that they have hit the century mark. Audra Martin spoke with Joe Mauer immediately after today's game.

- Regardless of what your decision is, what does it mean to you to have this support day in, day out from these fans with your hometown organization?

- I don't have the right words for that. Just looking at all my boys right here in the dugout, it means a lot. You guys mean the world to me, and you fans. And obviously, I have family up there and Grandma and Grandpa and Grandma and Grandpa and all the aunts and uncles and cousins. It's been a pleasure to play here and play in front of all you all.

- Tim Laudner, what are you doing March 28, 2019?

- (LAUGHING) I hope I'm sitting here with you.

- We'll be right here.

- Yes, indeed. For me today, just to be able to see Joe Mauer put that catcher's gear on and go out onto the field, even if it was for one pitch, was a very special moment, something that I know that I'm never going to forget. That part makes it very easy for me to say thank you, Joe.

- Joe Mauer, 15 years with the Twins. We hope that career continues. We'll find that out in the off-season. Twins back in late March to open the 2019 season.

