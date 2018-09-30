- Well, Joe, I can see the emotions in your eyes. It's not very often you get to see a moment as special as that one we saw at the top of the ninth. What did it mean to you to put the gear back on and get back behind the plate?

- I don't even know if I can talk right now, to be honest.

[CHEERING]

And I'm sick, too, and all this stuff, but you know, it's just unbelievable. What an unbelievable atmosphere today, and the whole week, and I just want to thank you guys. It really means a lot to me, and to be out here and play in front of you guys. You know, I'm still undecided what's going to happen in the future, but I had an opportunity today to do this, and you're going have a tough time getting this gear off me today. I'll tell you that.

- This whole homestand has been special for you-- some huge at-bats, some big ovations from the crowd. Your daughter is surprising you at first base today. What impact has all of that had on you this week?

- I was just trying to keep it all together today. And then seeing my girls running on the baseball field, I almost lost it there. But they told Mom I made a deal with them. So I hope she holds her end of the bargain up for staying out there. But I really appreciate that, and I really appreciate all the love you guys have shown me over the years, and I wanted to have an opportunity to thank you guys for that.

- Your future has been a hot topic here lately, the last couple of weeks. You said you're going to take some time to think about everything, but what do you think are going to be some of the biggest factors that you use in making your decision?

- Well, there's just a lot of emotions going through me right now. And you know, it's a big decision. But you know what? Either way, it's a good decision. And I'm in a good spot, and I want to take time to think about it. And we'll go from there.

- For you, how important is it that there's a possibility of being a Twin for life?

- Well, I never want to take this uniform off, you know. 15 years, and I don't see myself going anywhere else. So you know, I'm real confident in the group that we have that next year is going to be a lot better, and I'm looking forward to that, either way.

- This whole season has had some big moments for you. You reached 2000 hits. You climb up the ranks in a lot of all-time lists for this organization. Are you at the point where you've allowed yourself to let it all sink in and realize the magnitude of what you've been able to do at this team?

- Well, not really, to be honest. I'm just trying to take this all in. It's, like I said, it's been a roller coaster of a day, a week, and I really appreciate everything. I can't express that enough. Thank you.

- Regardless of what your decision is, what does it mean to you to have this support, day in, day out, from these fans with your hometown organization?

- I don't have the right words for that. Just looking at all my boys right here in the dugout-- it means a lot. You guys mean the world to me and your fans. And obviously, my family up there, and Grandma and Grandpa, and Grandma and Grandpa, and all the aunts and uncles and cousins. It's been a pleasure to play here and play in front of all you all.

AUDRA MARTIN: Well, congratulations on really an incredible career, Joe. Whatever decision you make, it's been a pleasure watching you play.

- Thank you, Audra. I appreciate it.

- Joe Mauer-- it's hard to put into words what he means to this organization and the Twin cities, of course. It's been an incredible, incredible career. Tom.