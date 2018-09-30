In possibly final game of career, Joe Mauer comes in to catch
Video Details
In possibly the final game of his career, Joe Mauer came in to catch in the 9th inning.
ANNOUNCER 1: Final game of the year, and with a one run, lead the Twins are going to change pitchers and catchers.
ANNOUNCER 2: How about this? Has Joe Mauer made up his mind already? What does this mean? The only catcher to win an American League batting title, and he did it three times. Joe in tears. The love of the game of baseball.
