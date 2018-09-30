WATCH: Special moment as Twins’ Joe Mauer steps to the plate
Special moment at Target Field as Twins' Joe Mauer steps to the plate
COMMENTATOR 1: And he'll enter the box to this.
[CHEERING]
COMMENTATOR 2: How are you supposed to hit with tears in your eyes?
COMMENTATOR 1: Nice touch by the White Sox. Dylan Covey hasn't taken the mound yet. Castillo, the catcher, still standing on the grass.
COMMENTATOR 2: Jim Reynolds, the home plate umpire right there.
