TOM: And St. Paul involved, and one of the best hitters of his generation in a Twins uniform. Look at his accolades, equally impressive on the field. Three time Gold Glove award winner. Deserved another for his work at first base last season. Just one of two players, along with Tony Oliva, to play 15 or more seasons with the Twins.

Tim, his patience at the plate and success with runners in scoring position has been something special to watch.

TIM: And since day one, Tom, when you think about the career of this young man-- and I'm going to say the career of Joe Mauer to date. Yes, we hope that there is going to be a decision made somewhere down the road. Maybe when things-- some of this emotion is maybe a little less raw.

So for Joe, we have watched this guy swing a baseball bat for a long time now. And he does it with such grace and such precision, maybe better than anybody that's come along since Rod Carew does he swing a bat.

So for Joe, when you take a look at the body of work that he's put together, I don't know that there are any other equals that have worn a Twins uniform. Joe has done it, and he's done it his way since the day that he put on that number seven back in 2004.

TOM: I think--