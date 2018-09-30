ANNOUNCER 1: About 150 feet between Avisail Garcia, who is playing in right center. About 150 feet between where he is playing and the foul line. Mauer takes up and in. He'll take a walk. And the leadoff man is on.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

And there it is. Rounding third, Field is going to score. And we've seen it countless times before. That doesn't make it any less joyful to see it here in late September.

ANNOUNCER 2: Joe always seems to get that count in that favor. Everybody holding up number one, I believe. Good for him, though. Work hard to come back.

ANNOUNCER 1: Another base hit for Mauer. He's reached all three times tonight. Everything he is hitting, he's hitting hard, it seems.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, it looked like a changeup there. You want to see a smooth swing, you want to see this. Everybody holding up the number one. Joe, you're the number one.