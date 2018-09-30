[CHEERING] ANNOUNCER 1: Quintero, and many make their way to the edge of their seats. Ibarra's ball, and Rodriguez--

[CHEERING]

--scores in front of the Wonderwall. Just as they would have dreamt it, just as he would have seen it, Angelo Rodriguez scores his second goal. And Minnesota United lead 1-0.

ANNOUNCER 2: Darwin Quintero under pressure, just holding off the defender, finding his space, but [INAUDIBLE] holding their own. Look at this. He picks up his head. He knows exactly where he's putting that ball.

Bats it with the inside of the right foot, makes Sean Johnson guess. He doesn't come off his line, beats the defender. Angelo Rodriguez, beautiful header, finishes that one, just buries it. So many good things about that play, starting from midfield and Angelo Rodriguez.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: And it's a awkward giveaway. It's gonna be Rodriguez for 2, [INAUDIBLE] for New York City FC. Rodriguez with the goal, the method to the Minnesota madness.

ANNOUNCER 2: And just well done by Angelo Rodriguez, to read that play. He watches the defender, Ben Sweat, turn around. Doesn't take much time to looking back at his goalkeeper to see and be aware of who else might be on the ball, or lurking.

And Angelo Rodriguez picks that one off, calmly takes a touch around the onrushing Sean Johnson. Nobody else even ran back to defend, because they knew Rodriguez was going to bury that one. Two goals for him on the night.