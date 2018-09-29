WATCH: Twins’ Garver drives in 6 vs. White Sox
Mitch Garver had a huge game for the Minnesota Twins.
ANNOUNCER 1 (VOICEOVER): Mitch Garver knocking six runs tonight, a career high. He did most of the damage-- four hits, as well.
ANNOUNCER 2 (VOICEOVER): He did, had a good night. And it was very important for Mitch Garver to get back out onto the field. He doesn't have to go behind the plate. He doesn't have to subject himself to some more concussion-like symptoms by taking a fall ball from space. But it is important for him to get some at-bats.
