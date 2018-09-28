WATCH: Twins play small ball in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Target Field.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Dribble to the right side, past the pitcher. And the Twins will get a break there. They might not have gotten a double play, but Lopez would've been in great position to get the force play at home.
ANNOUNCER 2: Right.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER 1: That's to center. Engel, coming in. Setting up for a tag here. Here comes Cave to the plate. The ball hits the mound, and Cave will score. He likely would have scored anyway, but that throw hit the back of the mound and pooped straight up in the air.
ANNOUNCER 2: Not much you can do about that. Engel charged it the way you're supposed to, made a good, solid throw. But the ball hitting the back of the mound, and popping straight up. So the Twins take a 2 to 1 lead. Astudillo driving in his 20th run in his 28th game.
