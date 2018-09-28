ANTHONY LAPANTA: Time now for our Final Pitch at Target Field. With Jack Morris, I'm Anthony LaPanta.

And the Twins beat the Tigers 9-3 Thursday night. They take two out of three in the series, 20 runs scored in the last two games to turn this around after dropping the series open.

- Well, second to last final of the series against their own division. It's always nice to finish strong at home. They won the series and continued their home dominance this summer. That's all good. Bunch of young guys stepping up having better second halfs, and that's good too. They just want to finish strong and have the whole season to get ready for next spring.

- Twins now 45 and 32 at home this season. They got multi-hits from three players tonight. Couple of doubles for Tyler Austin. Willians Astudillo had a AA single and four RBIs. Three hits in the game for Jorge Polanco. Steven Gonsalves wins in the primary pitching role against former twin Francisco Liriano. And after the game, Paul Molitor talked about young players trying to make an impression.

- These guys that are trying to get at least somewhat established-- it takes longer than a month to get yourself on the map. But you can make an impression. And heading into camp next year, we're going to be in a little different shape than we were heading into this year's camp. So there's going to be opportunity.

But guys getting a chance that are playing well, it's fun to see. And the energy has been really good. I have been happy that the guys have stayed with it. Leadership by the players has been good. And we're playing hard to the end, and that's what we've asked of these guys down the stretch, and that's what they've been doing.

ANTHONY LAPANTA: The Twins will wrap up the season with a four-game series against the White Sox, starting with a doubleheader Friday, single games Saturday and Sunday. José Berríos makes the start in the first game Friday. And he's just among the many that would love to finish the season on a positive note heading into the off-season.

- Yeah. You want to always finish strong and have a good taste in your mouth as you go through the off-season. He has a chance to end the season with a winning record by winning his last start here at Target Field. So hopefully that can all be accomplished.

- All four games are on Fox Sports North, starting Friday at 12:30 for Twins Live. Twins win it 9-3 Thursday night at Target Field. That's our Final Pitch.