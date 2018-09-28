WATCH: Twins’ Astudillo drives in career-high 4 RBI
[CRACK OF BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] the hole and through! Grossman scores. Austin scores. And Astudillo puts the Twins in front. [INAUDIBLE]
[CRACK OF BAT]
Drill past a diving Candelario. Two runs will score. Astudillo has driven in four runs tonight. He just keeps on hitting.
ANNOUNCER 2: I think that's the only fastball he saw, and he was sitting on it.
