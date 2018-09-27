- We're in the dugout with Twins center fielder Jake Cave. And Jake, been fun watching you do your thing this year for the Minnesota Twins on the field. But let's talk at the start of this off the field. The man cave show. Kind of a video viral experience. And tell us more about it.

- Yeah, it started-- Justin had an idea being Cave and Cave Man, if we could do something with that. And I started "The Man Cave Show" where I kind of just interview my teammates and ask them if they have a man cave, a place they put memorabilia, hang out, that kind of thing. And the first episode turned out pretty good. It was kind of funny. And so we kept going with it a little bit.

And it's been really fun to just talk and mess around with my teammates. And this last episode that hasn't aired yet, I got to interview Logan Forsythe and Joe Mauer, two guys that I really look up to on the team, obviously. And it wasn't as funny. It was really a sit down and talk to them. And I liked it a lot. I'm excited for it to come out.

- If you had to speculate without having seen the man caves, who's got the best man cave?

- [LAUGHS] I mean, there's-- well, a couple of the guys we had on it don't even own houses yet. But they told some really nice stories about what their man cave's are going to look like. So that's tough to compete with. But I mean, I'm sure-- Joe was super humble about it when he was talking to me, as he is with everything. But I got to believe his man cave was pretty cool. He told some things, but he's been around for so long. There's been so many people I'm sure that want to give him stuff or would be cool to sign stuff for him that I'm sure his is pretty neat

- You had big shoes to fill. Byron Buxton, widely regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. Yet you've had an unbelievable year with your defense this year. What has clicked so well for you with the club out there?

- Yeah, I mean, you know Byron, he's awesome dude. I love watching him play. Great center fielder. Some of the stuff he does out there is amazing. And it was just one of those things where I got an opportunity to play, and I just went out there and tried to play hard every day. Still trying to play hard every day.

And I don't know. I felt really good out there. The guys playing left and right field around me, they make it a little easier when you got a couple of good glove around you too. So really just been trying to play hard and not let up out there. And some good things have come from it.

- Your home numbers are dramatically better than your run numbers offensively. But 319 at home is an unbelievable average. Why do you think the great numbers at this ballpark for you offensively?

- I think in my first first year in the big leagues, it's one of those things where I'm just more comfortable here. I have a routine that I do every single day when I'm at home. And sometimes when you're on the road, that routine gets a little messed up. Depending on where the cage is, your access to the cage, that kind of thing. But I think it's something that I definitely-- as I get older and I start to mature a little bit and learn the game a little bit and learn my routine, I think it's something that I can definitely work on, because I definitely know my routine here at home. So I can work on the road.

- Final question is it's a grind. The baseball season is a lot of fun. You guys love it. But I know in the off season, there's also fun things to be done. What most excites you as far as activities go that are non-baseball related for this off season?

Yeah, I'm really just looking forward to it honestly just spend a lot of time with my daughter. That's going to be a lot of fun. I've got buddies that I played baseball with. And if anybody's getting married, it's in the off season because that's their time to do their own things. So to go to weddings for my buddies and hang out and spend some good time with the family really just-- as much time with my daughter as I can.

- Fun watching you play. Congrats on all the success this year. Twins center fielder Jake Cave. And he had an audience here. His teammates tried to distract him, but he brought his A game to the interview as well.

- That's right.