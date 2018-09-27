WATCH: Twins hit trio of homers in win vs. Detroit

Video Details

Minnesota

ANNOUNCER: --know the individual. He says, well, tomorrow we're going to come back.

ANNOUNCER: Deep drive to left field, and gone by Austin off the facing of the second deck. Austin takes a spill after running into the first baseman, Goodrum, and the Twins take a 3 to 1 lead.

--to the ALCS the last two years. Johnny Field on the first pitch. High and deep to left field and gone. Another one off the facing of the second deck.

More Videos »