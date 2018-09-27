WATCH: Twins hit trio of homers in win vs. Detroit
Minnesota
ANNOUNCER: --know the individual. He says, well, tomorrow we're going to come back.
ANNOUNCER: Deep drive to left field, and gone by Austin off the facing of the second deck. Austin takes a spill after running into the first baseman, Goodrum, and the Twins take a 3 to 1 lead.
--to the ALCS the last two years. Johnny Field on the first pitch. High and deep to left field and gone. Another one off the facing of the second deck.
