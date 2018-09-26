ANNOUNCER: OK, I'm sitting inside. That's to the gap corner. Stewart is over, and he'll let it drop. It's a base hit. Mauer with a turn. Pretty well hit ball to the corner. But we have to remind ourselves Christin Stewart is not Alex Gordan. Alex Gordan would have put that in his back pocket. And has about 50 times.

An acknowledgement on the score board, and Joe Mauer has now reached base more times than anybody else in Twins history. Harmon Killebrew held the record.

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

And the first of what I suspect will be several acknowledgements by the fans here. As Joe Mauer considers whether he'll come back next year or not.

ANNOUNCER: Almost everybody on their feet. Very, very congratulations to Joe Mauer. Very nice.